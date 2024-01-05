Cumberland County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Cumberland County, North Carolina today, we've got you covered.
Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seventy- First High School at Gray's Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Hope Mills, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South View High School at Douglas Byrd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Terry Sanford High School at Pine Forest Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Harnett High School at Overhills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Spring Lake, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
