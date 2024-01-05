West Cabarrus High School will host Cox Mill High School in Greater Metro 4A play on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cox Mill vs. West Cabarrus Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Concord, NC Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Cabarrus County Games Today

Mount Pleasant High School at Gray Stone Day School

Richfield, NC Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A

Yadkin Valley 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

A.L. Brown High School at Lake Norman High School

Mooresville, NC Conference: Greater Metro 4A

Greater Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Rowan High School at Concord High School

Concord, NC Conference: South Piedmont 3A

South Piedmont 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mooresville High School at Hickory Ridge High School

Harrisburg, NC Conference: Greater Metro 4A

Greater Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

East Rowan High School at Northwest Cabarrus High School

Concord, NC Conference: South Piedmont 3A

South Piedmont 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Rowan High School at Central Cabarrus High School