Chatham County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Chatham County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chatham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lee County High School at Jordan- Matthews High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Siler City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chatham Charter School at Providence Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Climax, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwood High School at Graham High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Graham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.