Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Chatham County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chatham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lee County High School at Jordan- Matthews High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Siler City, NC

Siler City, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Chatham Charter School at Providence Grove High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Climax, NC

Climax, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwood High School at Graham High School