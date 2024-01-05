The Stony Brook Seawolves (10-1) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the Campbell Camels (7-4) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET.

Campbell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
  • TV: SportsNet NY
Campbell vs. Stony Brook Scoring Comparison

  • The Camels' 65.9 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 57.5 the Seawolves allow.
  • When it scores more than 57.5 points, Campbell is 7-0.
  • Stony Brook's record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.9 points.
  • The Seawolves score 77.5 points per game, 26.8 more points than the 50.7 the Camels allow.
  • Stony Brook has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 50.7 points.
  • Campbell has a 7-4 record when giving up fewer than 77.5 points.
  • This season the Seawolves are shooting 45.3% from the field, 12% higher than the Camels concede.
  • The Camels' 44.5 shooting percentage from the field is 9.4 higher than the Seawolves have conceded.

Campbell Leaders

  • Christabel Ezumah: 11.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.0 BLK, 61.1 FG%
  • Shy Tuelle: 9.7 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (29-for-71)
  • Gemma Nunez: 6.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.7 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
  • Svenia Nurenberg: 7.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.5 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)
  • Audrey Fuller: 5.0 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

Campbell Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 Lancaster Bible W 99-28 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
12/17/2023 @ East Tennessee State L 54-39 J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/21/2023 @ High Point L 48-47 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
1/5/2024 @ Stony Brook - Island Federal Credit Union Arena
1/7/2024 @ Monmouth - OceanFirst Bank Center
1/12/2024 Elon - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

