Friday's CAA schedule includes the Stony Brook Seawolves (9-1) facing the Campbell Camels (7-4) at 6:30 PM ET.

Campbell vs. Stony Brook Game Information

Campbell Players to Watch

  • Christabel Ezumah: 11.8 PTS, 9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 2 BLK
  • Shy Tuelle: 9.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Gemma Nunez: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Svenia Nurenberg: 7.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Audrey Fuller: 5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Stony Brook Players to Watch

  • Khari Clark: 15.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Gigi Gonzalez: 15.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Sherese Pittman: 10.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Zaida Gonzalez: 10.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Shamarla King: 6.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

