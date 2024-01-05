Friday's CAA schedule includes the Stony Brook Seawolves (9-1) facing the Campbell Camels (7-4) at 6:30 PM ET.

Campbell vs. Stony Brook Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

Campbell Players to Watch

Christabel Ezumah: 11.8 PTS, 9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 2 BLK Shy Tuelle: 9.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Gemma Nunez: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Svenia Nurenberg: 7.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Audrey Fuller: 5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Stony Brook Players to Watch

Khari Clark: 15.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

15.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Gigi Gonzalez: 15.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

15.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Sherese Pittman: 10.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Zaida Gonzalez: 10.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Shamarla King: 6.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

