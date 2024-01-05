Friday's contest that pits the Stony Brook Seawolves (10-1) versus the Campbell Camels (7-4) at Island Federal Credit Union Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-53 in favor of Stony Brook, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on January 5.

The Camels dropped their most recent outing 48-47 against High Point on Thursday.

Campbell vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Campbell vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 71, Campbell 53

Campbell Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Camels beat the Western Michigan Broncos on November 24 by a score of 70-61.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Campbell is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most defeats.

The Seawolves have tied for the 75th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (two).

Campbell 2023-24 Best Wins

70-61 over Western Michigan (No. 249) on November 24

68-55 on the road over Coppin State (No. 286) on November 9

60-46 over Morgan State (No. 296) on November 23

74-61 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 330) on December 5

70-52 at home over Western Carolina (No. 353) on November 18

Campbell Leaders

Christabel Ezumah: 11.8 PTS, 9 REB, 2 BLK, 61.1 FG%

11.8 PTS, 9 REB, 2 BLK, 61.1 FG% Shy Tuelle: 9.7 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (29-for-71)

9.7 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (29-for-71) Gemma Nunez: 6.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.7 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

6.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.7 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Svenia Nurenberg: 7.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.5 FG%, 45 3PT% (9-for-20)

7.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.5 FG%, 45 3PT% (9-for-20) Audrey Fuller: 5 PTS, 32.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

Campbell Performance Insights

The Camels have a +167 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.2 points per game. They're putting up 65.9 points per game, 190th in college basketball, and are giving up 50.7 per outing to rank sixth in college basketball.

The Camels are putting up more points at home (87.8 per game) than on the road (48.8).

Campbell allows 44.5 points per game at home, and 54.6 away.

