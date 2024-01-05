Camden County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Camden County, North Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Camden County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Camden County High School at Currituck County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Barco, NC
- Conference: Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
