Cabarrus County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Cabarrus County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mount Pleasant High School at Gray Stone Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Richfield, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
A.L. Brown High School at Lake Norman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Rowan High School at Concord High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mooresville High School at Hickory Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Harrisburg, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cox Mill High School at West Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Rowan High School at Northwest Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Rowan High School at Central Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
