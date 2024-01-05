CAA Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Campbell Camels versus the Stony Brook Seawolves is one of 10 games on Friday's college basketball slate that has a CAA team in play.
CAA Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Hampton Pirates at Drexel Dragons
|6:00 PM ET, Friday, January 5
|-
|Charleston (SC) Cougars at North Carolina A&T Aggies
|6:00 PM ET, Friday, January 5
|-
|Campbell Camels at Stony Brook Seawolves
|6:30 PM ET, Friday, January 5
|SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo)
|William & Mary Tribe at Monmouth Hawks
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, January 5
|NBC Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
|Towson Tigers at Elon Phoenix
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, January 5
|-
|Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Northeastern Huskies
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, January 5
|NESN (Live stream on Fubo)
|UNC Wilmington Seahawks at Hofstra Pride
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, January 5
|-
