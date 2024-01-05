North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Burns High School vs. Cherryville High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Burns High School plays at Cherryville High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET, in Southern Piedmont 1A/2A action.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Burns vs. Cherryville Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Cherryville, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Gaston County Games Today
Metrolina Christian Academy at Gaston Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davidson Day School at Statesville Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southlake Christian Academy at Gaston Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy at Highland School of Technology
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bessemer City High School at East Gaston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Mount Holly, NC
- Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Community School of Davidson at Bradford Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Point High School at York Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: York, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.