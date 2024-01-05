Burns High School plays at Cherryville High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET, in Southern Piedmont 1A/2A action.

Burns vs. Cherryville Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Cherryville, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Gaston County Games Today

Metrolina Christian Academy at Gaston Day School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Gastonia, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Davidson Day School at Statesville Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Statesville, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southlake Christian Academy at Gaston Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Gastonia, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy at Highland School of Technology

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Gastonia, NC
  • Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at East Gaston High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Mount Holly, NC
  • Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Community School of Davidson at Bradford Preparatory School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Charlotte, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Point High School at York Comprehensive High School

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: York, SC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

