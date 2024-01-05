In Buncombe County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Buncombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Carolina Day School at Westchester Country Day School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Asheville School at Asheville Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Swannanoa, NC

Swannanoa, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Buncombe High School at T.C. Roberson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Asheville, NC

Asheville, NC Conference: The Mountain 3A/4A

The Mountain 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles D. Owen High School at Mountain Heritage High School