The Chicago Bulls (15-21) take the court against the Charlotte Hornets (8-24) as 8.5-point favorites on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CHI+.

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI+

BSSE and NBCS-CHI+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Hornets vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 118 - Hornets 108

Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (- 8.5)

Bulls (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-9.7)

Bulls (-9.7) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



Over (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.0

The Bulls (17-19-0 ATS) have covered the spread 47.2% of the time, 3.4% more often than the Hornets (14-18-0) this season.

Charlotte and its opponents have gone over the point total 53.1% of the time this season (17 out of 32). That's more often than Chicago and its opponents have (18 out of 36).

The Bulls have a .538 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-6) this season, better than the .241 winning percentage for the Hornets as a moneyline underdog (7-22).

Hornets Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Hornets are fourth-worst in the league on offense (110 points scored per game) and 25th on defense (120.6 points conceded).

Charlotte is the fourth-worst team in the NBA in rebounds per game (41.1) and 25th in rebounds allowed (45).

With 25.3 assists per game, the Hornets are 24th in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Charlotte is 20th in the league in committing them (13.3 per game). It is 13th in forcing them (13.3 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Hornets are fourth-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.3). They are ranked 19th in 3-point percentage at 35.9%.

