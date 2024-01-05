Will Brendan Lemieux Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 5?
Will Brendan Lemieux find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Washington Capitals on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Brendan Lemieux score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Lemieux stats and insights
- In two of 12 games this season, Lemieux has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
- Lemieux has zero points on the power play.
- Lemieux averages 0.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.2%.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 104 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Lemieux recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|8:53
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|5:39
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|7:37
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|9:33
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:04
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|7:17
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|6:36
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|6:00
|Away
|L 6-4
|10/19/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|8:44
|Away
|L 7-4
|10/17/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|6:48
|Away
|W 6-3
Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
