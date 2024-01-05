On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head against the Washington Capitals. Is Brady Skjei going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Brady Skjei score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Skjei stats and insights

In six of 38 games this season, Skjei has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

On the power play he has one goal, plus five assists.

He has a 7.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 104 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Skjei recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Rangers 3 0 3 20:44 Away W 6-1 12/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:45 Away W 3-2 12/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:05 Home W 5-3 12/27/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:36 Away W 5-2 12/23/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 21:43 Home L 5-4 12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:30 Away L 2-1 SO 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 20:13 Home W 6-3 12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:28 Home L 2-1 SO 12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:17 Home L 6-5 OT 12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:50 Away W 2-1

Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

