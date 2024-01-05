The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) will visit the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California TV: FOX Sports Networks

Boise State Stats Insights

The Broncos make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

Boise State is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Broncos are the 153rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 297th.

The 75.8 points per game the Broncos put up are just 4.4 more points than the Spartans allow (71.4).

Boise State is 5-1 when scoring more than 71.4 points.

San Jose State Stats Insights

The Spartans have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.

San Jose State is 7-6 when it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.

The Broncos are the rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 317th.

The Spartans score an average of 75.5 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 65.6 the Broncos allow to opponents.

When San Jose State allows fewer than 75.8 points, it is 5-3.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Boise State put up 75.4 points per game last season at home, which was 5.7 more points than it averaged away from home (69.7).

Defensively the Broncos were better at home last season, surrendering 60.7 points per game, compared to 70.5 when playing on the road.

Boise State sunk 8.3 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.5 threes per game, 34.0% three-point percentage).

San Jose State Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 San Jose State is scoring 19.4 more points per game at home (85.0) than on the road (65.6).

The Spartans are conceding more points at home (74.5 per game) than on the road (74.0).

Beyond the arc, San Jose State drains fewer treys on the road (7.0 per game) than at home (9.7), and shoots a lower percentage away (28.9%) than at home (37.9%) as well.

Boise State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 CSU Fullerton W 88-65 ExtraMile Arena 12/21/2023 Washington State L 66-61 Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena 12/29/2023 Utah Valley W 85-63 ExtraMile Arena 1/5/2024 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center 1/9/2024 Colorado State - ExtraMile Arena 1/12/2024 @ Nevada - Lawlor Events Center

San Jose State Upcoming Schedule