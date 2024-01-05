In Southern Piedmont 1A/2A play on Friday, January 5, East Gaston High School will host Bessemer City High School at 7:30 PM ET.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bessemer City vs. East Gaston Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Mount Holly, NC

Mount Holly, NC Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Gaston County Games Today

Metrolina Christian Academy at Gaston Day School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Davidson Day School at Statesville Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Statesville, NC

Statesville, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Southlake Christian Academy at Gaston Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Burns High School at Cherryville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Cherryville, NC

Cherryville, NC Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy at Highland School of Technology

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Community School of Davidson at Bradford Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Point High School at York Comprehensive High School