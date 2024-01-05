North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Bertie High School vs. Gates County High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
On Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET, Gates County High School will host Bertie High School in a matchup between Four Rivers 1A teams.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bertie vs. Gates County Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Gatesville, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Pitt County Games Today
The Oakwood School at Liberty Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Richlands, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Paul II Catholic High School at Wayne Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ayden-Grifton High School at Greene Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Snow Hill, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greene Central High School at North Pitt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bethel, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Farmville Central High School at Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Washington, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
SouthWest Edgecombe High School at North Pitt High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bethel, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
