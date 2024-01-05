In So Meck 4A play on Friday, January 5, Myers Park High School will host Ardrey Kell High School at 7:30 PM ET.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ardrey Kell vs. Myers Park Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Mecklenburg County Games Today

United Faith Christian Academy at Blue Ridge School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

6:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: St. George, VA

St. George, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Raleigh Christian Academy at Charlotte Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Southlake Christian Academy at Gaston Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

The Fletcher School at Jackson Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Victory Christian Center School at New Garden Friends School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Olympic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Norman Christian School at North Hills Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Salisbury, NC

Salisbury, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

West Charlotte High School at William Amos Hough High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Cornelius, NC

Cornelius, NC Conference: Queen City 3A/4A

Queen City 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Rocky River High School at Butler High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC Conference: Southwestern 4A

Southwestern 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Mill High School at East Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Mallard Creek High School at Harding University High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence High School at Independence High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: Southwestern 4A

Southwestern 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hopewell High School at Julius Chambers High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: Queen City 3A/4A

Queen City 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Mecklenburg High School at North Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Huntersville, NC

Huntersville, NC Conference: Queen City 3A/4A

Queen City 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Community School of Davidson at Bradford Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Corvian Community School at Christ the King Catholic High School