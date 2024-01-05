North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Arendell Parrott Academy vs. Wayne Christian School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
On Friday, January 5 at 6:00 PM ET, Wayne Christian School will host Arendell Parrott Academy in a clash between NCISAA teams.
APA vs. Wayne Christian Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Wayne County Games Today
John Paul II Catholic High School at Wayne Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Johnston High School at Rosewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Creek High School at North Duplin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Mount Olive, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Johnston High School at Southern Wayne High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Dudley, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles B Aycock High School at East Wake High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Wendell, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Lenoir County Games Today
Kinston High School at East Duplin High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Beulaville, NC
- Conference: East Central 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lenoir High School at Wallace- Rose Hill High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Teachey, NC
- Conference: East Central 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
