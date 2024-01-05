On Friday, January 5 at 6:00 PM ET, Wayne Christian School will host Arendell Parrott Academy in a clash between NCISAA teams.

APA vs. Wayne Christian Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Wayne County Games Today

John Paul II Catholic High School at Wayne Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Johnston High School at Rosewood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Spring Creek High School at North Duplin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Mount Olive, NC

Mount Olive, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Johnston High School at Southern Wayne High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Dudley, NC

Dudley, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles B Aycock High School at East Wake High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5

7:45 PM ET on January 5 Location: Wendell, NC

Wendell, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lenoir County Games Today

Kinston High School at East Duplin High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5

8:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Beulaville, NC

Beulaville, NC Conference: East Central 2A

East Central 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Lenoir High School at Wallace- Rose Hill High School