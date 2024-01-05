Alamance County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Alamance County, North Carolina today? We have what you need below.
Alamance County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cedar Ridge High School at Southern Alamance High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Graham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at River Mill Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Graham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walter M Williams High School at Orange High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- Conference: Central 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Wake Academy at Clover Garden School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Holly Springs, NC
- Conference: Central Tar Heel 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwood High School at Graham High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Graham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
