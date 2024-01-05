North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the A.L. Brown High School vs. Lake Norman High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
On Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET, Lake Norman High School will host A.L. Brown High School in a clash between Greater Metro 4A teams.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
A.L. Brown vs. Lake Norman Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Iredell County Games Today
Davidson Day School at Statesville Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Stephens High School at North Iredell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Olin, NC
- Conference: Western Foothills 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mooresville High School at Hickory Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Harrisburg, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Lake Preparatory High School at Lincoln Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Denver, NC
- Conference: Catawba Shores Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Cabarrus County Games Today
Mount Pleasant High School at Gray Stone Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Richfield, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Rowan High School at Concord High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mooresville High School at Hickory Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Harrisburg, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cox Mill High School at West Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Rowan High School at Northwest Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Concord, NC
- Conference: South Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Rowan High School at Central Cabarrus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.