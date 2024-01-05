The Philadelphia 76ers (23-10) play the New York Knicks (19-15) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday at Wells Fargo Center. Joel Embiid of the 76ers and Julius Randle of the Knicks are two players to watch in this game.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch 76ers vs. Knicks

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN, MSG

ESPN, MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

76ers' Last Game

In their previous game, the 76ers defeated the Bulls on Tuesday, 110-97. Embiid scored a team-high 31 points (and contributed 10 assists and 15 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joel Embiid 31 15 10 1 2 2 Tyrese Maxey 21 1 5 0 0 4 Tobias Harris 20 8 2 0 2 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Knicks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Knicks defeated the Bulls on Wednesday, 116-100. Randle scored a team-high 35 points (and chipped in four assists and six boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 35 6 4 2 1 3 Jalen Brunson 31 3 13 0 0 4 OG Anunoby 11 8 2 2 0 1

76ers vs Knicks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

76ers Players to Watch

Embiid is averaging 34.8 points, 6.2 assists and 11.8 boards per contest.

Tyrese Maxey posts 25.9 points, 3.7 boards and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (ninth in NBA).

Tobias Harris posts 17.3 points, 6.2 boards and 3.0 assists per contest, shooting 51.3% from the field and 35.4% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

De'Anthony Melton averages 12.1 points, 4.0 boards and 3.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (third in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s numbers for the season are 13.2 points, 0.9 assists and 4.1 boards per game.

Watch Embiid, Randle and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle provides the Knicks 24.4 points, 9.5 boards and 4.7 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jalen Brunson contributes with 25.7 points per game, plus 3.9 boards and 6.4 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein provides the Knicks 6.3 points, 7.3 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, plus 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks.

OG Anunoby averages 15.1 points, 3.9 boards and 2.6 assists, making 48.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.

Josh Hart averages 7.4 points, 6.1 boards and 2.8 assists, making 45.0% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per game.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson NY 26.0 4.4 7.8 0.6 0.5 2.0 Joel Embiid PHI 23.0 7.9 3.3 0.8 1.5 0.8 Julius Randle NY 29.0 9.0 2.9 0.4 0.2 1.0 Tyrese Maxey PHI 25.5 2.7 5.7 0.7 0.4 3.2 Isaiah Hartenstein NY 7.6 10.8 2.7 1.3 1.7 0.0 Tobias Harris PHI 17.9 6.3 3.9 1.1 1.1 1.6

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.