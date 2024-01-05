The Philadelphia 76ers (23-10) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (19-15) on January 5, 2024.

76ers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: MSG

76ers vs Knicks Additional Info

76ers Stats Insights

The 76ers are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 47.8% the Knicks allow to opponents.

Philadelphia has a 14-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Knicks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 13th.

The 76ers score 7.4 more points per game (120.7) than the Knicks give up (113.3).

When Philadelphia totals more than 113.3 points, it is 19-5.

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks have shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 46.1% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.

This season, New York has a 16-5 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

The Knicks' 115.3 points per game are just 4.8 more points than the 110.5 the 76ers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 110.5 points, New York is 17-8.

76ers Home & Away Comparison

The 76ers are averaging 122.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 4.4 more points than they're averaging in away games (118.4).

Philadelphia gives up 109.1 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 112.0 on the road.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, the 76ers have played worse at home this year, sinking 12.1 three-pointers per game, compared to 12.3 on the road. Meanwhile, they've produced a 38.0% three-point percentage at home and a 37.0% mark in road games.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks average 114.9 points per game at home, 0.6 fewer points than away (115.5). Defensively they concede 108.4 per game, 8.3 fewer points than away (116.7).

New York gives up 108.4 points per game at home, and 116.7 on the road.

This season the Knicks are collecting more assists at home (24.3 per game) than away (23.5).

76ers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Robert Covington Questionable Knee Robert Covington Questionable Knee Furkan Korkmaz Questionable Illness De'Anthony Melton Out Back

Knicks Injuries