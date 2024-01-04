The Virginia Tech Hokies (10-2) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-9) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Hokies score an average of 81.7 points per game, 18 more points than the 63.7 the Demon Deacons allow to opponents.
  • Virginia Tech has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 63.7 points.
  • Wake Forest is 4-9 when it allows fewer than 81.7 points.
  • The Demon Deacons average 59.3 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 55.4 the Hokies give up.
  • Wake Forest has a 3-4 record when putting up more than 55.4 points.
  • Virginia Tech is 9-0 when giving up fewer than 59.3 points.
  • The Demon Deacons are making 38.1% of their shots from the field, 4.8% higher than the Hokies allow to opponents (33.3%).
  • The Hokies shoot 47.6% from the field, 7.7% higher than the Demon Deacons concede.

Wake Forest Leaders

  • Elise Williams: 9.8 PTS, 2 STL, 28.7 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (14-for-57)
  • Kaia Harrison: 10.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)
  • Malaya Cowles: 10.2 PTS, 57.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
  • Alexandria Scruggs: 7.5 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
  • Alyssa Andrews: 3.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

Wake Forest Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Georgetown L 60-44 McDonough Gymnasium
12/21/2023 Marshall W 66-59 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/31/2023 @ Florida State L 73-61 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/4/2024 Virginia Tech - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
1/7/2024 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center
1/11/2024 Syracuse - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

