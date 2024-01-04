How to Watch the Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (10-2) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-9) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Hokies score an average of 81.7 points per game, 18 more points than the 63.7 the Demon Deacons allow to opponents.
- Virginia Tech has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 63.7 points.
- Wake Forest is 4-9 when it allows fewer than 81.7 points.
- The Demon Deacons average 59.3 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 55.4 the Hokies give up.
- Wake Forest has a 3-4 record when putting up more than 55.4 points.
- Virginia Tech is 9-0 when giving up fewer than 59.3 points.
- The Demon Deacons are making 38.1% of their shots from the field, 4.8% higher than the Hokies allow to opponents (33.3%).
- The Hokies shoot 47.6% from the field, 7.7% higher than the Demon Deacons concede.
Wake Forest Leaders
- Elise Williams: 9.8 PTS, 2 STL, 28.7 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (14-for-57)
- Kaia Harrison: 10.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)
- Malaya Cowles: 10.2 PTS, 57.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Alexandria Scruggs: 7.5 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Alyssa Andrews: 3.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
Wake Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Georgetown
|L 60-44
|McDonough Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|Marshall
|W 66-59
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|@ Florida State
|L 73-61
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/4/2024
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|1/11/2024
|Syracuse
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
