Thursday's contest between the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies (10-2) and Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-9) matching up at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Virginia Tech, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on January 4.

Their last time out, the Demon Deacons lost 73-61 to Florida State on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 71, Wake Forest 59

Wake Forest Schedule Analysis

Against the Marshall Thundering Herd on December 21, the Demon Deacons notched their signature win of the season, a 66-59 home victory.

The Demon Deacons have three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 40th-most in the nation.

Wake Forest has four losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, the most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Demon Deacons are 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 37th-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wake Forest 2023-24 Best Wins

66-59 at home over Marshall (No. 127) on December 21

51-46 at home over Norfolk State (No. 152) on December 10

94-66 over Saint Louis (No. 184) on November 20

75-65 at home over Wofford (No. 228) on November 6

Wake Forest Leaders

Elise Williams: 9.8 PTS, 2 STL, 28.7 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (14-for-57)

9.8 PTS, 2 STL, 28.7 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (14-for-57) Kaia Harrison: 10.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

10.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15) Malaya Cowles: 10.2 PTS, 57.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

10.2 PTS, 57.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Alexandria Scruggs: 7.5 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

7.5 PTS, 48.8 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Alyssa Andrews: 3.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

Wake Forest Performance Insights

The Demon Deacons are being outscored by 4.4 points per game with a -57 scoring differential overall. They put up 59.3 points per game (287th in college basketball) and allow 63.7 per outing (175th in college basketball).

The Demon Deacons are averaging 60.4 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 52.5 points per contest.

Defensively Wake Forest has played worse at home this season, surrendering 64.3 points per game, compared to 61.3 in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.