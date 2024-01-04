Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Wake County, North Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Durham Academy at GRACE Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4

7:30 PM ET on January 4 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Enloe Magnet High School at Knightdale High School