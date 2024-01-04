Thursday's CAA schedule includes the Drexel Dragons (7-5, 0-0 CAA) against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-2, 0-0 CAA), at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UNC Wilmington vs. Drexel Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UNC Wilmington Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Wilmington Players to Watch

Trazarien White: 19.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Shykeim Phillips: 14.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 11.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK KJ Jenkins: 10.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Nick Farrar: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Drexel Players to Watch

Amari Williams: 11.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK

11.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK Justin Moore: 11.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Lamar Oden Jr.: 7.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Luke House: 7.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Garfield Turner: 6.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Wilmington vs. Drexel Stat Comparison

Drexel Rank Drexel AVG UNC Wilmington AVG UNC Wilmington Rank 293rd 69.3 Points Scored 85.4 20th 9th 60.3 Points Allowed 70.6 175th 28th 41.6 Rebounds 35.5 231st 47th 11.3 Off. Rebounds 8.2 257th 328th 5.4 3pt Made 9.4 45th 278th 12.0 Assists 13.2 208th 205th 12.1 Turnovers 8.3 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.