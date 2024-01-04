The Drexel Dragons (8-6, 1-0 CAA) will host the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-3, 0-0 CAA) after victories in five straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

UNC Wilmington vs. Drexel Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
UNC Wilmington Stats Insights

  • The Seahawks have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, eight percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Dragons have averaged.
  • UNC Wilmington has compiled a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.
  • The Dragons are the rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks rank 220th.
  • The Seahawks put up an average of 85.8 points per game, 22.1 more points than the 63.7 the Dragons allow to opponents.
  • UNC Wilmington has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 63.7 points.

UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UNC Wilmington put up 75.5 points per game last season, 12.3 more than it averaged away (63.2).
  • At home, the Seahawks gave up 61 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 68.4.
  • Beyond the arc, UNC Wilmington drained fewer treys away (5.3 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.6%) than at home (36.7%) as well.

UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Georgia Southern W 82-77 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 @ Marshall W 78-69 Cam Henderson Center
12/30/2023 @ Arkansas L 106-90 Bud Walton Arena
1/4/2024 @ Drexel - Daskalakis Athletic Center
1/6/2024 @ Towson - SECU Arena
1/11/2024 Monmouth - Raiford G. Trask Coliseum

