The Drexel Dragons (8-6, 1-0 CAA) will host the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-3, 0-0 CAA) after victories in five straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

UNC Wilmington vs. Drexel Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Networks

UNC Wilmington Stats Insights

The Seahawks have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, eight percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Dragons have averaged.

UNC Wilmington has compiled a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.

The Dragons are the rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks rank 220th.

The Seahawks put up an average of 85.8 points per game, 22.1 more points than the 63.7 the Dragons allow to opponents.

UNC Wilmington has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 63.7 points.

UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UNC Wilmington put up 75.5 points per game last season, 12.3 more than it averaged away (63.2).

At home, the Seahawks gave up 61 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 68.4.

Beyond the arc, UNC Wilmington drained fewer treys away (5.3 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.6%) than at home (36.7%) as well.

UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule