How to Watch UNC Wilmington vs. Drexel on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Drexel Dragons (8-6, 1-0 CAA) will host the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-3, 0-0 CAA) after victories in five straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
UNC Wilmington vs. Drexel Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
UNC Wilmington Stats Insights
- The Seahawks have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, eight percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Dragons have averaged.
- UNC Wilmington has compiled a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.
- The Dragons are the rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks rank 220th.
- The Seahawks put up an average of 85.8 points per game, 22.1 more points than the 63.7 the Dragons allow to opponents.
- UNC Wilmington has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 63.7 points.
UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UNC Wilmington put up 75.5 points per game last season, 12.3 more than it averaged away (63.2).
- At home, the Seahawks gave up 61 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 68.4.
- Beyond the arc, UNC Wilmington drained fewer treys away (5.3 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.6%) than at home (36.7%) as well.
UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Georgia Southern
|W 82-77
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|@ Marshall
|W 78-69
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 106-90
|Bud Walton Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Drexel
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Towson
|-
|SECU Arena
|1/11/2024
|Monmouth
|-
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
