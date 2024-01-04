Thursday's contest that pits the Drexel Dragons (8-6, 1-0 CAA) versus the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-3, 0-0 CAA) at Daskalakis Athletic Center should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-70 in favor of Drexel. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Wilmington vs. Drexel Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Daskalakis Athletic Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UNC Wilmington vs. Drexel Score Prediction

Prediction: Drexel 73, UNC Wilmington 70

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Wilmington vs. Drexel

Computer Predicted Spread: Drexel (-2.4)

Drexel (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.4

Drexel has a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to UNC Wilmington, who is 4-5-0 ATS. The Dragons have gone over the point total in three games, while Seahawks games have gone over six times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights

The Seahawks put up 85.8 points per game (14th in college basketball) while giving up 73.6 per contest (244th in college basketball). They have a +146 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12.2 points per game.

The 35.4 rebounds per game UNC Wilmington accumulates rank 235th in college basketball. Their opponents pull down 36.1.

UNC Wilmington hits 9.4 three-pointers per game (45th in college basketball), 2.3 more than its opponents.

UNC Wilmington wins the turnover battle by 4.3 per game, committing 8.3 (third in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.6.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.