The North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4) take a three-game winning streak into a home contest with the Syracuse Orange (11-1), who have won eight straight. It tips at 6:00 PM ET (on ACC Network Extra) on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

North Carolina vs. Syracuse Scoring Comparison

  • The Orange put up an average of 81.5 points per game, 24.6 more points than the 56.9 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 56.9 points, Syracuse is 11-1.
  • North Carolina has a 9-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.5 points.
  • The 70.9 points per game the Tar Heels score are 9.7 more points than the Orange allow (61.2).
  • North Carolina is 7-2 when scoring more than 61.2 points.
  • Syracuse is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 70.9 points.
  • This season the Tar Heels are shooting 41.9% from the field, 4.5% higher than the Orange give up.
  • The Orange's 45.4 shooting percentage from the field is 8.3 higher than the Tar Heels have conceded.

North Carolina Leaders

  • Alyssa Ustby: 12.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.2 BLK, 49.7 FG%
  • Deja Kelly: 15.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44)
  • Maria Gakdeng: 9.9 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 67.1 FG%
  • Lexi Donarski: 11.2 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (33-for-90)
  • Indya Nivar: 6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 Western Carolina W 96-36 Carmichael Arena
12/19/2023 Oklahoma W 61-52 Spectrum Center
12/31/2023 Clemson W 82-76 Carmichael Arena
1/4/2024 Syracuse - Carmichael Arena
1/7/2024 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion
1/11/2024 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.