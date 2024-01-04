How to Watch the North Carolina vs. Syracuse Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4) take a three-game winning streak into a home contest with the Syracuse Orange (11-1), who have won eight straight. It tips at 6:00 PM ET (on ACC Network Extra) on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
North Carolina vs. Syracuse Scoring Comparison
- The Orange put up an average of 81.5 points per game, 24.6 more points than the 56.9 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 56.9 points, Syracuse is 11-1.
- North Carolina has a 9-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.5 points.
- The 70.9 points per game the Tar Heels score are 9.7 more points than the Orange allow (61.2).
- North Carolina is 7-2 when scoring more than 61.2 points.
- Syracuse is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 70.9 points.
- This season the Tar Heels are shooting 41.9% from the field, 4.5% higher than the Orange give up.
- The Orange's 45.4 shooting percentage from the field is 8.3 higher than the Tar Heels have conceded.
North Carolina Leaders
- Alyssa Ustby: 12.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.2 BLK, 49.7 FG%
- Deja Kelly: 15.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44)
- Maria Gakdeng: 9.9 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 67.1 FG%
- Lexi Donarski: 11.2 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (33-for-90)
- Indya Nivar: 6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|Western Carolina
|W 96-36
|Carmichael Arena
|12/19/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 61-52
|Spectrum Center
|12/31/2023
|Clemson
|W 82-76
|Carmichael Arena
|1/4/2024
|Syracuse
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|1/7/2024
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/11/2024
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.