Thursday's contest that pits the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4) against the No. 25 Syracuse Orange (11-1) at Carmichael Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-67 in favor of North Carolina. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Tar Heels head into this matchup following an 82-76 victory against Clemson on Sunday.

North Carolina vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

North Carolina vs. Syracuse Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 69, Syracuse 67

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Tar Heels notched their best win of the season on November 12 by registering a 74-70 victory over the Davidson Wildcats, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Tar Heels have three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 40th-most in the country.

North Carolina has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two).

North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 45) on November 12

61-52 over Oklahoma (No. 68) on December 19

82-76 at home over Clemson (No. 86) on December 31

54-51 over Vermont (No. 170) on November 24

81-66 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 206) on December 6

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 12.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.2 BLK, 49.7 FG%

12.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.2 BLK, 49.7 FG% Deja Kelly: 15.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44)

15.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44) Maria Gakdeng: 9.9 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 67.1 FG%

9.9 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 67.1 FG% Lexi Donarski: 11.2 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (33-for-90)

11.2 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (33-for-90) Indya Nivar: 6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels have a +182 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.0 points per game. They're putting up 70.9 points per game to rank 115th in college basketball and are allowing 56.9 per contest to rank 58th in college basketball.

