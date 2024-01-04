The NC State Wolfpack (13-0) will attempt to extend a 13-game winning run when they host the Florida State Seminoles (11-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The Seminoles have taken four games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

NC State vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

The Seminoles score an average of 85.2 points per game, 28.9 more points than the 56.3 the Wolfpack allow.

Florida State has put together an 11-3 record in games it scores more than 56.3 points.

NC State is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 85.2 points.

The 79.1 points per game the Wolfpack record are 10.8 more points than the Seminoles give up (68.3).

NC State has an 11-0 record when putting up more than 68.3 points.

When Florida State allows fewer than 79.1 points, it is 9-1.

The Wolfpack are making 45.4% of their shots from the field, 9% higher than the Seminoles concede to opponents (36.4%).

The Seminoles make 43.5% of their shots from the field, 11.6% higher than the Wolfpack's defensive field-goal percentage.

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

13.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Aziaha James: 15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71)

15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71) River Baldwin: 10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG%

10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG% Zoe Brooks: 10 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Madison Hayes: 11 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42)

NC State Schedule