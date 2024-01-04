NC State vs. Florida State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 4
Thursday's contest features the NC State Wolfpack (13-0) and the Florida State Seminoles (11-3) facing off at Reynolds Coliseum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-66 win for heavily favored NC State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.
Last time out, the Wolfpack won on Sunday 72-61 against Virginia.
NC State vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
NC State vs. Florida State Score Prediction
- Prediction: NC State 78, Florida State 66
NC State Schedule Analysis
- The Wolfpack's signature win of the season came in a 78-60 victory versus the No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes on November 25.
- The Wolfpack have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (three).
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, NC State is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.
- The Wolfpack have five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.
NC State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 78-60 over Colorado (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 25
- 92-81 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 12
- 70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 50) on November 29
- 72-61 on the road over Virginia (No. 75) on December 31
- 67-58 at home over Rhode Island (No. 79) on November 19
NC State Leaders
- Saniya Rivers: 13.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
- Aziaha James: 15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71)
- River Baldwin: 10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG%
- Zoe Brooks: 10 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
- Madison Hayes: 11 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42)
NC State Performance Insights
- The Wolfpack's +296 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 22.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.1 points per game (37th in college basketball) while allowing 56.3 per contest (50th in college basketball).
