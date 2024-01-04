Thursday's game that pits the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (13-0) against the No. 22 Florida State Seminoles (11-3) at Reynolds Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-66 in favor of NC State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Wolfpack enter this matchup following a 72-61 victory over Virginia on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

NC State vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NC State vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 78, Florida State 66

Other ACC Predictions

NC State Schedule Analysis

The Wolfpack beat the No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes in a 78-60 win on November 25, which was their signature victory of the season.

The Wolfpack have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).

NC State has five wins over Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the nation.

The Wolfpack have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (five).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

NC State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-60 over Colorado (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 25

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 12

70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 51) on November 29

72-61 on the road over Virginia (No. 76) on December 31

67-58 at home over Rhode Island (No. 80) on November 19

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

13.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Aziaha James: 15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71)

15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71) River Baldwin: 10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG%

10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG% Zoe Brooks: 10 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Madison Hayes: 11 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42)

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack have a +296 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22.8 points per game. They're putting up 79.1 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball and are allowing 56.3 per outing to rank 51st in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.