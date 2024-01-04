Thursday's game features the NC State Wolfpack (13-0) and the Florida State Seminoles (11-3) facing off at Reynolds Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-66 win for heavily favored NC State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

Last time out, the Wolfpack won on Sunday 72-61 over Virginia.

NC State vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

NC State vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 78, Florida State 66

NC State Schedule Analysis

The Wolfpack captured their best win of the season on November 25, when they beat the Colorado Buffaloes, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 78-60.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wolfpack are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.

NC State has four wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Wolfpack are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

NC State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-60 over Colorado (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 25

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 12

70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 50) on November 29

72-61 on the road over Virginia (No. 75) on December 31

67-58 at home over Rhode Island (No. 81) on November 19

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

13.3 PTS, 7 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Aziaha James: 15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71)

15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71) River Baldwin: 10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG%

10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG% Zoe Brooks: 10 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Madison Hayes: 11 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42)

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack have a +296 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22.8 points per game. They're putting up 79.1 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball and are giving up 56.3 per outing to rank 51st in college basketball.

