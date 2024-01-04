The Campbell Fighting Camels (6-7, 0-0 CAA) will visit the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-11, 0-0 CAA) after dropping five road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

N.C. A&T vs. Campbell Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

  • N.C. A&T is 2-4 when it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the 355th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Camels sit at 334th.
  • The Aggies put up 5.4 more points per game (69.3) than the Fighting Camels allow their opponents to score (63.9).
  • N.C. A&T has put together a 2-6 record in games it scores more than 63.9 points.

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, N.C. A&T scored 74.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.6.
  • At home, the Aggies gave up 66.2 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 81.3.
  • Beyond the arc, N.C. A&T knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (30.7%) than at home (34.6%) as well.

N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Jackson State L 68-60 Michelob ULTRA Arena
12/21/2023 @ Coastal Carolina W 85-82 HTC Center
12/30/2023 @ George Mason L 94-69 EagleBank Arena
1/4/2024 Campbell - Corbett Sports Center
1/6/2024 @ Elon - Schar Center
1/11/2024 Drexel - Corbett Sports Center

