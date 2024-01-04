How to Watch N.C. A&T vs. Campbell on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Campbell Fighting Camels (6-7, 0-0 CAA) will visit the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-11, 0-0 CAA) after dropping five road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
N.C. A&T vs. Campbell Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
N.C. A&T Stats Insights
- N.C. A&T is 2-4 when it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.
- The Aggies are the 355th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Camels sit at 334th.
- The Aggies put up 5.4 more points per game (69.3) than the Fighting Camels allow their opponents to score (63.9).
- N.C. A&T has put together a 2-6 record in games it scores more than 63.9 points.
N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, N.C. A&T scored 74.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.6.
- At home, the Aggies gave up 66.2 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 81.3.
- Beyond the arc, N.C. A&T knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (30.7%) than at home (34.6%) as well.
N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Jackson State
|L 68-60
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|W 85-82
|HTC Center
|12/30/2023
|@ George Mason
|L 94-69
|EagleBank Arena
|1/4/2024
|Campbell
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Elon
|-
|Schar Center
|1/11/2024
|Drexel
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
