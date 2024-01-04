The Campbell Fighting Camels (6-7, 0-0 CAA) will visit the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-11, 0-0 CAA) after dropping five road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

N.C. A&T vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

N.C. A&T is 2-4 when it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.

The Aggies are the 355th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Camels sit at 334th.

The Aggies put up 5.4 more points per game (69.3) than the Fighting Camels allow their opponents to score (63.9).

N.C. A&T has put together a 2-6 record in games it scores more than 63.9 points.

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, N.C. A&T scored 74.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.6.

At home, the Aggies gave up 66.2 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 81.3.

Beyond the arc, N.C. A&T knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (30.7%) than at home (34.6%) as well.

N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule