Thursday's game that pits the Campbell Fighting Camels (6-7, 0-0 CAA) against the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-11, 0-0 CAA) at Corbett Sports Center should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-70 in favor of Campbell. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The matchup has no set line.

N.C. A&T vs. Campbell Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Corbett Sports Center

N.C. A&T vs. Campbell Score Prediction

Prediction: Campbell 72, N.C. A&T 70

Spread & Total Prediction for N.C. A&T vs. Campbell

Computer Predicted Spread: Campbell (-1.4)

Campbell (-1.4) Computer Predicted Total: 141.6

N.C. A&T has a 6-6-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Campbell, who is 4-6-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Aggies are 9-3-0 and the Fighting Camels are 4-6-0. In the last 10 games, N.C. A&T has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall. Campbell has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 matches.

N.C. A&T Performance Insights

The Aggies have a -208 scoring differential, falling short by 16.0 points per game. They're putting up 69.3 points per game to rank 297th in college basketball and are giving up 85.3 per outing to rank 360th in college basketball.

N.C. A&T is 355th in the country at 30.5 rebounds per game. That's 11.0 fewer than the 41.5 its opponents average.

N.C. A&T connects on 6.9 three-pointers per game (243rd in college basketball), 1.1 fewer than its opponents (8.0). It is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc (325th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 38.4%.

The Aggies rank 312th in college basketball with 87.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 361st in college basketball defensively with 108.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

N.C. A&T has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.6 per game (33rd in college basketball play) while forcing 11.5 (227th in college basketball).

