Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Corvian Community School at Jackson Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Carmel Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4

7:30 PM ET on January 4 Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Weddington High School at East Mecklenburg High School