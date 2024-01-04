The Elon Phoenix (7-6, 0-0 CAA) will attempt to break a four-game road slide when taking on the William & Mary Tribe (5-8, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Kaplan Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Elon vs. William & Mary Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Elon Stats Insights

The Phoenix are shooting 48.1% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 43.4% the Tribe's opponents have shot this season.

Elon has compiled a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Phoenix are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tribe sit at 286th.

The Phoenix's 80.5 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 74 the Tribe give up.

Elon has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 74 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Elon Home & Away Comparison

At home, Elon averages 94.8 points per game. On the road, it scores 66.8.

The Phoenix allow 71.8 points per game at home, and 84 on the road.

Elon drains more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (6.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.4%) than away (32.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Elon Upcoming Schedule