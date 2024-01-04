The Elon Phoenix (7-6, 0-0 CAA) will attempt to break a four-game road slide when taking on the William & Mary Tribe (5-8, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Kaplan Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Elon vs. William & Mary Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
  • TV: FloHoops

Elon Stats Insights

  • The Phoenix are shooting 48.1% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 43.4% the Tribe's opponents have shot this season.
  • Elon has compiled a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Phoenix are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tribe sit at 286th.
  • The Phoenix's 80.5 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 74 the Tribe give up.
  • Elon has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 74 points.

Elon Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Elon averages 94.8 points per game. On the road, it scores 66.8.
  • The Phoenix allow 71.8 points per game at home, and 84 on the road.
  • Elon drains more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (6.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.4%) than away (32.4%).

Elon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 Bridgewater (VA) W 104-70 Schar Center
12/22/2023 @ South Carolina L 70-43 Colonial Life Arena
12/29/2023 Valparaiso W 82-78 Schar Center
1/4/2024 @ William & Mary - Kaplan Arena
1/6/2024 N.C. A&T - Schar Center
1/11/2024 @ Charleston (SC) - TD Arena

