Campbell vs. N.C. A&T January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's CAA slate includes the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-10, 0-0 CAA) against the Campbell Fighting Camels (6-6, 0-0 CAA), at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Campbell vs. N.C. A&T Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Campbell Players to Watch
- Anthony Dell'Orso: 16.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Laurynas Vaistaras: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alex Kotov: 5.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jasin Sinani: 4.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Gediminas Mokseckas: 6.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
N.C. A&T Players to Watch
- Landon Glasper: 20.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Camian Shell: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jeremy Robinson: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nikolaos Chitikoudis: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Evan Joyner: 3.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
Campbell vs. N.C. A&T Stat Comparison
|N.C. A&T Rank
|N.C. A&T AVG
|Campbell AVG
|Campbell Rank
|293rd
|69.3
|Points Scored
|67.8
|314th
|360th
|84.6
|Points Allowed
|62.8
|20th
|353rd
|30.8
|Rebounds
|32.6
|327th
|242nd
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|332nd
|238th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|5.9
|308th
|277th
|12.1
|Assists
|12.6
|245th
|37th
|9.6
|Turnovers
|12.2
|213th
