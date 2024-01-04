The Campbell Fighting Camels (6-7, 0-0 CAA) aim to snap a five-game road losing streak at the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-11, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Campbell vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Campbell Stats Insights

The Fighting Camels make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (51.9%).

Campbell has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 51.9% from the field.

The Fighting Camels are the 332nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies rank 355th.

The 68.5 points per game the Fighting Camels average are 16.8 fewer points than the Aggies allow (85.3).

Campbell has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 85.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Campbell Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Campbell is averaging 19.9 more points per game (76.1) than it is when playing on the road (56.2).

The Fighting Camels give up 61.5 points per game in home games this season, compared to 67.8 on the road.

In home games, Campbell is averaging 1.4 more three-pointers per game (6.6) than in away games (5.2). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to in road games (25.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Campbell Upcoming Schedule