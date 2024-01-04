Thursday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) and the San Antonio Spurs (5-28) at Frost Bank Center features the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Spurs' Keldon Johnson as players to watch.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Spurs

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks lost their most recent game to the Pacers, 142-130, on Wednesday. Antetokounmpo starred with 26 points, plus 11 boards and eight assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 26 11 8 2 1 1 Damian Lillard 23 2 5 3 0 2 Khris Middleton 19 6 7 0 2 4

Spurs' Last Game

The Spurs lost their most recent game to the Grizzlies, 106-98, on Tuesday. Victor Wembanyama was their high scorer with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 20 7 1 0 4 2 Keldon Johnson 19 6 4 1 0 1 Jeremy Sochan 12 2 1 0 2 1

Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo averages 30.6 points, 11.3 boards and 5.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Damian Lillard averages 25.4 points, 4.3 boards and 6.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brook Lopez is putting up 12.8 points, 1.3 assists and 5.0 boards per game.

Bobby Portis averages 12.8 points, 6.8 boards and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Khris Middleton's numbers for the season are 14.5 points, 4.9 assists and 4.5 boards per game.

Spurs Players to Watch

Wembanyama's averages for the season are 18.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists, making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 29.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

Johnson adds 17.6 points per game, plus 6.3 boards and 3.9 assists.

Devin Vassell's numbers for the season are 18.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest, making 46.1% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per game.

Jeremy Sochan averages 10.9 points, 5.5 boards and 4.0 assists, making 43.7% of his shots from the floor.

Tre Jones provides the Spurs 8.0 points, 2.9 boards and 4.9 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL 27.8 12.4 7.6 0.9 1.1 0.3 Devin Vassell SA 19.0 3.3 3.4 1.6 0.4 2.6 Damian Lillard MIL 26.6 4.1 6.1 1.1 0.1 3.7 Victor Wembanyama SA 12.3 6.0 2.8 0.6 2.6 1.1 Khris Middleton MIL 17.5 3.2 5.4 0.6 0.5 2.2 Keldon Johnson SA 16.8 5.3 3.0 0.7 0.0 1.3

