The Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-5) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the Texas State Bobcats (9-4) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET.

Appalachian State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Appalachian State vs. Texas State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bobcats average only 1.9 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Mountaineers give up to opponents (70.7).
  • Texas State is 5-0 when it scores more than 70.7 points.
  • Appalachian State is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 68.8 points.
  • The Mountaineers record 12.3 more points per game (70.4) than the Bobcats give up (58.1).
  • When Appalachian State scores more than 58.1 points, it is 7-3.
  • When Texas State gives up fewer than 70.4 points, it is 8-4.
  • This year the Mountaineers are shooting 38.2% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Bobcats give up.
  • The Bobcats make 40.7% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Mountaineers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Appalachian State Leaders

  • Faith Alston: 17.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.3 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (16-for-62)
  • Emily Carver: 15.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (23-for-77)
  • Rylan Moffitt: 7.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 52.9 FG%
  • Mariah Frazier: 4.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.6 FG%
  • Alexis Black: 7.2 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)

Appalachian State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Marquette L 99-91 Al McGuire Center
12/21/2023 Mercer W 81-78 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/30/2023 @ Louisiana W 69-56 Cajundome
1/4/2024 Texas State - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
1/6/2024 South Alabama - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
1/11/2024 @ Georgia Southern - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse

