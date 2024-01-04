The Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-5) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the Texas State Bobcats (9-4) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game

Appalachian State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Appalachian State vs. Texas State Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats average only 1.9 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Mountaineers give up to opponents (70.7).

Texas State is 5-0 when it scores more than 70.7 points.

Appalachian State is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 68.8 points.

The Mountaineers record 12.3 more points per game (70.4) than the Bobcats give up (58.1).

When Appalachian State scores more than 58.1 points, it is 7-3.

When Texas State gives up fewer than 70.4 points, it is 8-4.

This year the Mountaineers are shooting 38.2% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Bobcats give up.

The Bobcats make 40.7% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Mountaineers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Appalachian State Leaders

Faith Alston: 17.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.3 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (16-for-62)

17.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.3 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (16-for-62) Emily Carver: 15.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (23-for-77)

15.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (23-for-77) Rylan Moffitt: 7.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 52.9 FG%

7.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 52.9 FG% Mariah Frazier: 4.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.6 FG%

4.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.6 FG% Alexis Black: 7.2 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)

Appalachian State Schedule