The Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-5) face the Texas State Bobcats (9-3) in a clash of Sun Belt squads at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Appalachian State vs. Texas State Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

Appalachian State Players to Watch

Faith Alston: 18.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

18.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Emily Carver: 15.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Rylan Moffitt: 7.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK Alexis Black: 7.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Mariah Frazier: 4.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Texas State Players to Watch

Ja'Niah Henson: 13.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaylin Foster: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Tiffany Tullis: 8.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Timia Jefferson: 12.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Julia Coleman: 5.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

