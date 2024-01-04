The South Alabama Jaguars (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) will look to continue a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Mitchell Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. South Alabama matchup.

Appalachian State vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Appalachian State vs. South Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline South Alabama Moneyline

Appalachian State vs. South Alabama Betting Trends

Appalachian State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

In the Mountaineers' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

South Alabama is 7-4-0 ATS this year.

In the Jaguars' 11 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.