How to Watch Appalachian State vs. South Alabama on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The South Alabama Jaguars (8-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) aim to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.
Appalachian State vs. South Alabama Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Old Dominion vs Troy (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Georgia Southern vs Arkansas State (8:00 PM ET | January 4)
- James Madison vs Louisiana (8:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Georgia State vs Southern Miss (8:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Coastal Carolina vs Texas State (8:00 PM ET | January 4)
Appalachian State Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Jaguars allow to opponents.
- Appalachian State is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the 16th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jaguars rank 262nd.
- The Mountaineers average 78.6 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 73.4 the Jaguars allow.
- Appalachian State has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 73.4 points.
Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Appalachian State posted 74.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.4 more points than it averaged in road games (66.5).
- The Mountaineers ceded 62.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.7 on the road.
- In home games, Appalachian State averaged 0.2 more threes per game (7.8) than away from home (7.6). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to in away games (35.1%).
Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 80-59
|Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|UNC Asheville
|L 76-63
|Tarlton Complex
|12/30/2023
|UL Monroe
|W 67-55
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|1/4/2024
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
