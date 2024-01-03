The Winthrop Eagles (9-6, 0-0 Big South) welcome in the Longwood Lancers (12-3, 0-0 Big South) after victories in six straight home games. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Winthrop vs. Longwood matchup.

Winthrop vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Winthrop vs. Longwood Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Winthrop Moneyline Longwood Moneyline FanDuel Winthrop (-2.5) 141.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Winthrop vs. Longwood Betting Trends

Winthrop has put together a 5-7-1 record against the spread this season.

Eagles games have gone over the point total five out of 13 times this season.

Longwood is 8-5-0 ATS this year.

Lancers games have gone over the point total eight out of 13 times this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.