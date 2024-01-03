The Western Carolina Catamounts (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) are 1.5-point favorites as they look to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the Citadel Bulldogs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at McAlister Field House. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 137.5 in the matchup.

Western Carolina vs. Citadel Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Western Carolina -1.5 137.5

Western Carolina Betting Records & Stats

Western Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 137.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

Western Carolina's contests this year have an average total of 143.2, 5.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Catamounts are 6-4-0 ATS this season.

Western Carolina has had less success against the spread than Citadel this year, tallying an ATS record of 6-4-0, compared to the 6-3-0 record of Citadel.

Western Carolina vs. Citadel Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Carolina 5 50% 77.2 150.6 66.0 131.5 143.1 Citadel 3 33.3% 73.4 150.6 65.5 131.5 137.8

Additional Western Carolina Insights & Trends

Western Carolina won 12 games against the spread in conference play last season, while failing to cover eight times.

The Catamounts score 77.2 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 65.5 the Bulldogs allow.

When Western Carolina totals more than 65.5 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

Western Carolina vs. Citadel Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Carolina 6-4-0 3-2 3-7-0 Citadel 6-3-0 3-3 3-6-0

Western Carolina vs. Citadel Home/Away Splits

Western Carolina Citadel 6-0 Home Record 4-1 5-2 Away Record 2-4 2-1-0 Home ATS Record 2-0-0 4-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 86.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.6 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.0 1-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 2-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-4-0

