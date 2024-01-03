The Citadel Bulldogs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) aim to extend a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Western Carolina Catamounts (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Western Carolina vs. Citadel Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Carolina vs. Citadel Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Western Carolina Moneyline Citadel Moneyline BetMGM Western Carolina (-2.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Western Carolina (-2.5) 137.5 -142 +116 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Western Carolina vs. Citadel Betting Trends

Western Carolina has covered seven times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

In the Catamounts' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Citadel has covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this year.

A total of four Bulldogs games this year have hit the over.

