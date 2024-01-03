How to Watch Western Carolina vs. Citadel on TV or Live Stream - January 3
The Western Carolina Catamounts (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) aim to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Citadel Bulldogs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at McAlister Field House. The game airs on ESPN+.
Western Carolina vs. Citadel Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Western Carolina Stats Insights
- The Catamounts are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Western Carolina is 9-2 when it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
- The Catamounts are the 65th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 97th.
- The Catamounts record 77.2 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 65.5 the Bulldogs allow.
- Western Carolina has a 10-2 record when scoring more than 65.5 points.
Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Western Carolina has played better at home this season, posting 86 points per game, compared to 69.6 per game on the road.
- In 2023-24, the Catamounts are surrendering 62.3 points per game in home games. On the road, they are allowing 69.1.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Western Carolina has fared better in home games this year, averaging 10 threes per game with a 39.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.7 threes per game and a 28% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|W 63-62
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|Brescia
|W 85-47
|Ramsey Center
|12/30/2023
|King (TN)
|W 90-62
|Ramsey Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Citadel
|-
|McAlister Field House
|1/6/2024
|Wofford
|-
|Ramsey Center
|1/10/2024
|@ East Tennessee State
|-
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
